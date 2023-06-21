Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 6,190 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

AMD stock opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.