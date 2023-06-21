Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

