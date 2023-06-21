Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

NYSE GPN opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

