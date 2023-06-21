Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 677 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

