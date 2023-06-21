Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

