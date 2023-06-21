Sage Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $236.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.21.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

