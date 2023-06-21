San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 112.5% per year over the last three years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of SJT opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.58% and a return on equity of 3,239.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.