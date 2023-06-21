Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.02. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 83,533 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,163.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,830.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,628 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

