Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research firms have commented on SPNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays cut Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.26. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

