SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 243,923 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.55. The stock had a trading volume of 487,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,893. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $218.61 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.