Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lowered by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 20.8% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $48,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 103,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

