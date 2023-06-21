Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,725,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590,320 shares.The stock last traded at $51.37 and had previously closed at $51.87.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

