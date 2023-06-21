SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.12. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

