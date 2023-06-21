SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of LEDS opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.12. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
