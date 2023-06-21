SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 376 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 1.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

