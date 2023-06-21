SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 13,599 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EC. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of EC stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

