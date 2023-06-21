SFG Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $279.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.38 and a 200 day moving average of $241.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.