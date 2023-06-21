SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,376 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

