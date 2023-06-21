SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 534 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.18.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

