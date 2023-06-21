SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 684 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.