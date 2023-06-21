Share Buyback Plan Initiated by Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Board

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OSG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 1,607,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,632.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Articles

