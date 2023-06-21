Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Grows By 5.1%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 19,646 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,086.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,212.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

