Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Shares Down 2.1%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €73.95 ($80.38) and last traded at €74.40 ($80.87). 45,992 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €76.00 ($82.61).

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAF shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Siltronic in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.49.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

