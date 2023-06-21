SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.63 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $299.52 million and approximately $48.63 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018820 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,173.03 or 1.00030493 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22835816 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $35,765,007.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

