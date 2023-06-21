Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $56.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $5,710,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

