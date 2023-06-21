Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, reports. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 24.92%.

Smart Share Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EM opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Smart Share Global has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Share Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

