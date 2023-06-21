Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 4,533 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

DAL stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

