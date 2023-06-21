Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 30,758 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $156.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

