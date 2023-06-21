Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 159 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average of $208.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.72.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

