Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 925,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,638,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

