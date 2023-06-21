Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,546 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,977,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,556,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.