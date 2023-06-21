Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

