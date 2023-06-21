Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 41,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

