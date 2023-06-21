Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 23540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.93.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

