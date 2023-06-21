Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHC. Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sotera Health by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $20.96.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.