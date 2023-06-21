SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CFO Nitesh Sharan Sells 16,188 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 16,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $59,248.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 15,920,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,170,213. The firm has a market cap of $817.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

