SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 171,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,250. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.