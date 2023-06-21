SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,648,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 1,069,765 shares.The stock last traded at $69.51 and had previously closed at $69.39.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

