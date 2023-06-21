SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 9,729 shares.The stock last traded at $139.09 and had previously closed at $139.89.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $502.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

