Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($50.16) to GBX 4,265 ($54.57) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Spectris Increases Dividend

Spectris Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2783 per share. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

(Get Rating)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.