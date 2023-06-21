Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 1,350 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

