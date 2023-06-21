Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 3,500 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 383,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.91 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,909.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAC. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

