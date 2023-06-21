Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

OXY stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

