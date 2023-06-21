Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 2.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

