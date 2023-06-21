Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

