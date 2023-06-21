Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $523,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

WES stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.856 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.