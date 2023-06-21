Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,040 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

