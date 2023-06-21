Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $159,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

