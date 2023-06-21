Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. 496,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

