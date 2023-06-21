Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.73. 328,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

