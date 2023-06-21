Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.78-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

